Richard Rogers, Mills-Parole Principal, Wins George Arlotto Leadership Award

Richard Rogers, principal of Mills-Parole Elementary School in Annapolis, today was named the recipient of the 2022-2023 George Arlotto Leadership Award and will represent Anne Arundel County Public Schools in The Washington Post Principal of the Year program later this year.

Rogers learned of the news this morning in the school’s media center during a surprise visit by Board of Education President Joanna Tobin, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell, and Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools President Mark Hoffmann. Board of Education Vice President Robert Silkworth and Board Member Michelle Corkadel were also on hand.

“I am overwhelmed and just very grateful,” Rogers said minutes after learning the news. “Wow. I could not do this without our staff. Without them there is no me, no us.”

“Our students are amazing,” he continued. “I am here because of them. And this is the most welcoming and supportive community I have ever been a part of. I dedicate this to all of them.”

The AACPS Principal of the Year program began in 2021-2022 at the urging of former Superintendent George Arlotto with support from the Education Foundation of AACPS, which sought to recognize outstanding principals in the county as is done in the annual Teacher of the Year program, which is now in its 37th year. The Foundation formally named the award in honor of Dr. Arlotto, who served AACPS for 16 years, including eight as Superintendent, in June.

Rogers is the second consecutive elementary school principal and second consecutive Annapolis cluster principal to win the award. Julia Walsh of Tyler Heights Elementary School won the award last year.

A veteran educator with more than 27 years’ experience in public, private, and charter schools, Rogers served as a principal in Washington, D.C., public schools for 11 years before coming to Anne Arundel County Public Schools in 2017. He served as principal at North Glen Elementary School in Glen Burnie from 2017 to 2020 before moving to Mills-Parole Elementary School.

“I can attest to Principal Richard Rogers’ awesome leadership and performance as a principal,” one parent wrote in an endorsement of Mr. Rogers’ nomination. “I witnessed firsthand how he charismatically led his staff to embrace students and perform with excellence while also treating each child with care and giving them a reason to smile.”

Jolyn Davis, Regional Assistant Superintendent for the Annapolis cluster, wrote in her nomination letter: “Mr. Rogers has focused intensely on growing teachers and leaders at Mills-Parole and his focus has yielded strong results. He is masterful at providing teachers and leaders with all levels of experience feedback and support to help them grow and succeed.”

To be eligible for the award, principals must have at least five years of experience and be in their second year at a school. Nominees must also demonstrate excellence in the following areas: Management & Communication; School & Community Cooperation; Creativity & Innovation; and Instructional Leadership.

In addition to Rogers, the Foundation will also recognize the following finalists at its annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony on April 20, 2023, at Live! Arundel Mills:

Lisa Koennel, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School

Colleen McFarland, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Alexis McKay, Nantucket Elementary School

Tickets are currently on sale for the Excellence in Education Awards, at which the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year will also be announced. For tickets or sponsorships, go to https://EiE2023.givesmart.com or text EiE2023 to 76278.

For more information about the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected]

