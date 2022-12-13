December 13, 2022
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Rams Head Presents: Little Feat at Maryland Hall

Rams Head Presents, Little Feat, with special guest Miko Marks at Maryland Hall in April of 2023.

Little Feat is a classic example of a fusion of many styles and musical genres made into something utterly distinctive. Their brilliant musicianship transcends boundaries, uniting California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie into a rich gumbo that has led people in joyful dance ever since.

Signed by Warner Bros. in 1970, they began working on the first of twelve albums with that venerable company. The first album, Little Feat, featured the instant-classic tune “Willin’,” and the follow-up Sailin’ Shoes added “Easy to Slip,” “Trouble,” “Tripe Face Boogie,” “Cold Cold Cold” and the title track to their repertoire. Paul Barrére, Kenny Gradney (bass), and Sam Clayton (percussion), joined up, and the latter two remain rock-solid members of Little Feat’s rhythm section.

Little Feat in 2022 is: Bill Payne, Keyboards and Vocals; Sam Clayton, Percussion and Vocals; Fred Tackett, Guitars and Vocals, Kenny Gradney, Bass; Scott Sharrard, Guitars and Vocals; and Tony Leone, drums.

Get Tickets

SHOW INFO:

Maryland Hall | Wednesday, April 12th

Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:30 pm

Tickets: $85 – $135  (VIP Packages are available starting at $225)

