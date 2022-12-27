December 27, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Police Accountability Board Head Moves to Deputy CAO

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the transition of Janssen Evelyn from the Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board (PAB) to the role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Evelyn will assume his new role on Jan. 5.

“Janssen has already proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the county through his exemplary work as the Executive Director of the Police Accountability Board,” said County Executive Pittman. “The breadth of his experience on environmental matters, zoning law, and all government operations make him the ideal leader to facilitate implementation of the land use plans that we created in our first term.” 

In August, Evelyn was appointed the first Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County PAB. In that role, he developed relationships with law enforcement agencies and communities to encourage open communication and transparency in data, while working with the PAB Chair, the PAB, and the County Executive to appoint and seat the Administrative Charging Committee. 

Evelyn will take over for former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lori Rhodes, who is retiring at the end of December. Among other duties, he will work with the county’s land use departments to deliver a more efficient development process while protecting the county’s environmental assets. He will work with stakeholders on implementing Plan 2040. Evelyn previously served as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Howard County, where he helped manage day-to-day operations and oversaw multiple administration priorities for several county agencies.

Janssen will continue to support the Police Accountability Board as they work to fill the Executive Director position.

Daily News Brief | December 27, 2022
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

