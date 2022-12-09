Maryland online sports betting is here, and with it comes a whole slate of bonus offers for new users. PointsBet is one of the sportsbooks now live in Maryland, and it’s offering new bettors up to $2,000 in second-chance bets for World Cup wagers.

New bettors in the Old Line state, who sign up for PointsBet, can claim the bonus and use it to bet on the World Cup quarterfinals, or any other sporting event happening around the world. Below, we’ll preview the quarterfinal matchups and recommend best bets.

The PointsBet Maryland Bonus, Explained

The PointsBet bonus comes in two parts:

A fixed-odds (traditional) second-chance wager up to $500. A second-chance PointsBetting wager up to $1,500.

Second-chance essentially means you will get refunded for your total wager amount in free bets if your bet loses. So for example, if you make your first fixed-odds wager of $250 on the Netherlands-Argentina match and lose, then PointsBet will give you $250 back in free bets. Afterwards, the bonus expires. In other words, you only get to do it once, up to a maximum of $500.

The same is true for the PointsBetting part of the promotional offer, though PointsBetting works differently than traditional wagering. We have a full PointsBetting guide for bettors who need a primer.

How to Claim the Pointsbet Maryland Bonus Offer

To get in on the PointsBet Maryland bonus, follow these steps:

Head to PointsBet Maryland Start the sign-up process and provide the requested information, such as your name, email, date of birth, and similar details. When prompted, plug in the bonus code BESTOFFER. Make a deposit, keeping in mind you have two risk-free bets up to $2,000 total (only deposit what you’re comfortable losing, however). Download PointsBet for your Android or Apple device. Make your first traditional wager, up to $500, and your first PointsBetting wager up to $1,500.

Overall, the process is pretty simple. Reach out to customer service if you run into any roadblocks along the way.

Betting On World Cup Quarterfinals At PointsBet Maryland

At the time of writing, PointsBet has odds listed for two World Cup quarterfinal matchups. You can use our code, BESTOFFER, and the free bets that it gets you to wager on these matches.

Croatia Vs. Brazil: Both Teams To Score, Yes (+120)

Brazil is the heavy favorite to take this match at moneyline odds of -275. Considering Pointsbet offers a risk-free bet, we like the “both teams to score” market better. Croatia has nabbed at least one goal in three of its five last World Cup matches, including a 4-1 victory over Canada. Brazil presents a significant challenge for the team, but we think Croatia will usher the ball into the net at least once.

Meanwhile, Brazil has been on a streak of decisive victories, winning its last four contests in regulation time. The most decisive of these victories was a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16. As mentioned, Brazil is the favorite here, so expecting multiple goals from the South American squad is reasonable.

The odds are +120, but applying PointsBet’s second-chance wager to this market makes it a playable option for new Maryland bettors.

Netherlands Vs. Argentina: Both Teams To Score, Yes (+105)

Another quarterfinals matchup with a great “both teams to score line,” this Netherlands-Argentina contest has quite a bit of narrative. Netherlands emerged as contenders following an impressive run in the group stage and a 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is taking one last shot at the Cup. The team will rally behind one of the greatest players to ever take the pitch, hoping to advance one step closer to the semis.

Simply put, you’ve got two teams eager to advance. The Netherlands aim to stop Messi in his tracks and advance to the semifinals for a shot at the trophy while Messi seeks his first World Cup title, putting a cap on an extremely impressive career. We’re looking at a tepid first half and a second half full of excitement, filled with playmaking as each team vies for a coveted slot in the semis. With capable players on either end, we think a high-scoring game could be the result here.

You can use a PointsBet Maryland wager for this match and get those second-chance bets if it loses.

Other MD Sports Betting Bonuses

