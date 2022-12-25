December 25, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Pocket Yacht Company Named 2022 Top 100 Dealer

The Pocket Yacht Company has been named as one of the top boat dealers in North America by Boating Industry, the leading trade publication for the marine industry.  The Boating Industry announced the Top 100 Dealers during a black-tie gala on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Entering the 18th year of the Top 100 in 2022, the program honors the best of the best across the entire boating industry.

“This year’s Top Dealers program brought on a stack of new applicants and new competition to the program along with very strong returns from multi-year winners. And we’re very excited to highlight the accomplishments of all, as new dealers join the ranks and others join forces to become one,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said.

“I am so proud of our team for earning the Top 100 Dealer Award for the third year in a row,” says Managing Director and Owner, Mark Schulstad. “It’s been a fantastic year full of growth and we are thrilled to provide a positive ownership experience from start to finish.”

Rep Bennie Thompson to Keynote 35th Annual MLK Jr. Awards Program on January 13th
