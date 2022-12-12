PHOTOS: In Double Overtime, Navy Comes Up Short in 123rd Army-Navy Game

What started as a pretty low-scoring and rather unremarkable game, indeed turned around in two overtime periods. And in the end, the US Naval Academy Midshipmen came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, having lost to Army 20-17 after a fumble on the one-yard line allowed Army to kick the winning field goal to end the game.

Read our live-blog, our recap, and the story about the release of Head Coach Niumatalolo.

The photos below tell the story of America’s greatest rivalry, America’s Game, from the pageantry of the march-on to the battle on the gridiron, to the cheers and tears among the winning and losing teams!

All photos ©2021 Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis. To view ALL of the images, here’s a Dropbox Link!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB