Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
<------
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

PHOTOS: In Double Overtime, Navy Comes Up Short in 123rd Army-Navy Game

| December 11, 2022, 10:13 PM

What started as a pretty low-scoring and rather unremarkable game, indeed turned around in two overtime periods. And in the end, the US Naval Academy Midshipmen came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, having lost to Army 20-17 after a fumble on the one-yard line allowed Army to kick the winning field goal to end the game.

Read our live-blog, our recap, and the story about the release of Head Coach Niumatalolo.

The photos below tell the story of America’s greatest rivalry, America’s Game, from the pageantry of the march-on to the battle on the gridiron, to the cheers and tears among the winning and losing teams!

All photos ©2021 Annalise Dietz for Eye On Annapolis. To view ALL of the images, here’s a Dropbox Link!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - Annalise Dietz

Connect with the Author

rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake