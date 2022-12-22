December 22, 2022
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! 7 Best Kratom Strains to Think Outside the Box Only a Few More Days to Get a Bottle of Galway Bay’s Egg Nog Before Christmas! Caesars Maryland Promo Code: A $1,500 Bonus for Jaguars vs. Jets on TNF City and County Hold Memorial on Longest Night An Annapolis New Years Eve Celebration To Ring in 2023
Events

Only a Few More Days to Get a Bottle of Galway Bay’s Egg Nog Before Christmas!

The annual Galway Bay Egg Nog shipment has just arrived from Ireland and is now available at four locations; Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park, Pirates Cove in Galesville, and Killarney House in Davidsonville. And there is also the convenience of ordering and paying for egg nog online for quick pick up at the restaurant hostess stand. It is available by bottle, half case, and case, with discounts for bulk orders.

The Egg Nog Story:

Anthony Clarke, co-owner of the Irish Restaurant Group, explains, “Nearly ten years ago, Galway Bay was introduced to a blended Irish Egg nog that matched with the uniqueness of what we do as an Irish Restaurant in America, unfortunately, they stopped making it after the second year that we began to buy it. We loved the idea of this product and spent the next three years working on creating our own version of the Egg Nog with the Irish Distillery “Terra Liquors,” located in County Cavan, just outside of Dublin. Terra distills and blends many famous Irish whiskeys and cream liquors that are distributed all over the world.”

Working with their tasting scientist, they tried many samples traveling back and forth to Ireland until they got the recipe just right. And they have now been importing this blended recipe for the last seven years and sharing it with their customers throughout the winter.

What makes this egg nog special is the Irish whiskey and the blending of real Irish cream and vanilla flavorings in the right proportions that deliver that mellow, warm, comforting experience every time you take a sip.

Enjoy this treasured creation and help spread the word about this unique Irish gift by Galway Bay, Annapolis.

So there you have it.  With the holiday bearing down on us, we all could use a little Egg Nog!

Previous Article

Caesars Maryland Promo Code: A $1,500 Bonus for Jaguars vs. Jets on TNF

 Next Article

7 Best Kratom Strains to Think Outside the Box
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu