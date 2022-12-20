Maryland sports betting is now live and legal in more ways than one.

The Old Line state has a variety of retail sportsbooks and online betting platforms. If you’re new to sports betting in Maryland, it helps to have a primer on the advantages and disadvantages of each type available to you.

Online Sportsbooks in Maryland

The following sportsbooks are live in Maryland for online betting. The table also displays available welcome bonuses offering lucrative opportunities to claim free bets — and other rewards — for signing up and wagering on your favorite Maryland teams.

Additionally, WynnBET and Bally Bet both received approval last week from the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Committee. They could launch within days or within a few weeks, adding to the fast-growing list of mobile Maryland sports betting apps.

Pros & Cons of Online Sportsbooks in Maryland

Betting online has many advantages, and it’s preferred by sports bettors in most legal markets.

First off, the on-the-go convenience of online betting is hard to beat. You can access Maryland sportsbooks using an iOS or Android app (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively). When you’re out with friends, catching the game at a local bar, or even on your morning commute, you can peruse the lines and odds, placing bets from anywhere with a cell signal (or Wi-Fi). Tack on the fact that sportsbooks are optimized for an excellent mobile experience, and it’s hard to beat the ease of mobile betting.

Additionally, sportsbooks allow you to bet from your desktop computer or laptop. This is a solid option if you enjoy having a wider view of the lines and markets available to you. It can be a disadvantage, though, because desktop betting requires a separate geolocation plugin, which adds an extra step to the sign-up process.

One big point in favor of mobile betting is the ability to compare odds and claim multiple bonuses. You can sign up for as many sportsbooks as you’d like, earning welcome bonuses at each one. Moreover, you can find the best-paying odds for your desired bet by comparing the lines at each sportsbook. Because MD sports betting sites compete for your business, you can often find differences that work in your favor. Signing up for multiple online sportsbooks will offer you the opportunity to line shop for the most competitive odds for your favorite bets.

Finally, online betting platforms are better for live betting. You can place a bet within seconds and don’t need to wait in line like you would at a retail sportsbook.

In general, Maryland online sportsbooks provide a level of speed and convenience that’s hard to beat.

Retail Sportsbooks In Maryland

There are currently nine retail sportsbooks live in Maryland:

MGM National Harbor (BetMGM)

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (FanDuel)

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (Caesars)

Ocean Downs Casino (TwinSpires)

Hollywood Casino Perryville (Barstool Sportsbook)

Bingo World Baltimore (BetRivers)

Riverboat on the Potomac (PointsBet)

Greenmount Station (betPARX)

Long Shot’s (Betfred)

Retail sportsbooks come with their own slate of setbacks and benefits.

Advantages & Disadvantages Of MD Retail Sportsbooks

The best thing about retail sportsbooks? The atmosphere. Sportsbooks go all out, providing full walls of huge LCD screens, luxury chairs, and often drink/food services. It’s not quite the same as watching the game from the comfort of your home or on the road. But it’s one of the next best things. You can enjoy the game, bet on it with friends, and revel in the camaraderie of fellow fans.

The biggest drawback to retail betting is that you’re limited to one sportsbook’s odds, unless you opt to bet from your mobile device while you’re there. This is, of course, an option, and many bettors do it. But if you’re sticking to the betting counters and kiosk at a retail book, you’re beholden to the odds they set, and you can’t shop around.

A similar issue is the need to wait in line at retail locations. If you’re looking to palace a live bet and worried the odds might change, you could waste precious seconds waiting for a counter or kiosk to open. Again, you can counter this issue by betting from your phone while you enjoy the atmosphere provided by the retail location.

The final big drawback is the fact that retail sportsbooks require you to head to a specific location. If you’re not feeling the travel required, you may want to bet from your home, a friend’s place, or the bar where you normally catch the game.

One major benefit of going to a retail sportsbook is the other gambling options in the vicinity. Most of Maryland’s in-person sportsbooks are part of larger race tracks, bingo facilities, or casinos, meaning you can enjoy various games of chance outside of the betting options on offer. If you like to spread the love and gamble in different ways, going to a retail book gives you the variety you’re looking for.

