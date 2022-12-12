Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
NOTICE: Eye On Annapolis Website Maintenance Ahead!

| December 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

Tomorrow morning, we will be doing some maintenance on the site, and there will be a period when it is entirely down. You should receive a splash page saying that it is down.

Fear not; when it re-emerges from the short hibernation, there will be a fresh new look that our fabulous developers at Merisign have worked on for quite some time.

Some things will change around a bit, and some things may look a bit odd, and we will work through them in the coming weeks–there are nearly 15 years of stories we don’t want to lose!

To keep up to speed, you can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and our newsletter that comes out on Fridays — here’s a big banner for you to click on to subscribe!

And, of course, on our Daily News Brief Podcast–here’s another big banner for you to click on to follow the podcast and have it sent to your phone every morning at 6:00 am.

And as always, thank you for reading, following, listening, and interacting.

Onward! (with crossed fingers)

 

 

John

