Navy Head Football Coach Ken Niumatalolo Released

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced today that head football coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return for the 2023 season. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named head coach on an interim basis.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” said Gladchuk. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

Niumatalolo, who has been the head coach since 2008, leaves the Naval Academy with a record of 109-83 (.568) and is the winningest coach in school history.

Today was one of the hardest days in my 32 years at the Naval Academy. https://t.co/npGNgzRbk1 — Scott Strasemeier (@ScottStras) December 11, 2022

In Navy’s first-two years in the American Athletic Conference, he led the Mids to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.

The Mids have gone just 11-23 over the last three seasons and have had one winning season over the last five years. Navy is a combined 4-10 against the other two Service Academies over the last seven years.

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” said Gladchuk.

