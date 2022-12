Eye On Annapolis has learned that Nando’s PERi-PERi at the Westfield Annapolis mall will be closing permanently on December 23, 2022.

PERi-PERi is a pepper–an African Bird’s Eye Chili pepper to be precise, originally grown throughout Southern Africa—especially in Mozambique.

The 13 other Maryland locations, including Arundel Mills or Waugh Chapel, will remain open. Gift cards purchased at the Westfield Annapolis location will be accepted at any other locations.

