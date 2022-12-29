MDOT Wants You To Stay Safe with a $10 Lyft Credit

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced today that it had doubled the Lyft rideshare credit to $10 to encourage more Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season. The rideshare credits are available through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.

According to preliminary data, this month (December 1 – 13, 2022), 500 people have been arrested for driving under the influence, with at least one arrest occurring in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. MDOT is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage of the free rideshare credits to put toward a safe alternative to driving impaired. Each Marylander can receive one $10 rideshare credit each weekend while supplies last. A select number of rideshare credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18 (CODE: SAVEALIFE2022)

Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25 (CODE: will be available on 12/21)

Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1 (CODE: will be available on 12/28)

To redeem the $10 credit, Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found above or at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $10 will be applied to the user’s account. Each rider is limited to one $10 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.

In 2021, 173 people died and more than 2,800 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. Additionally,, more than 15,430 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — 1,616 of those arrests occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

In addition to the credits, the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on advertising platforms.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

