Maryland Online Gambling Revenue: By the Numbers

Maryland has launched online sports betting into an already-thriving retail gambling market.

The Old Line state has a host of casinos, many of which launched retail sportsbooks long before online betting became a reality on November 23. It’ll be at least a month before we get full revenue numbers from Maryland online sportsbooks. For now, we can take a look at recent reports from the state’s retail casinos to get an idea of how well Maryland gambling has performed.

Maryland Casinos: October 2022 Revenue

Maryland first legalized casinos in 2008. Since then, six retail casinos have opened in the state. The first was Hollywood Casino in Perryville, which opened its doors in 2010. In 2016, BetMGM National Harbor opened to become the sixth casino in the state. All of Maryland’s casinos are privately owned.

October revenue for the six properties was:

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill: $115,016,950

Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover: $59,662,797

Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore: $17,436,983

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin: $8,021,596

Hollywood Casino Perryville : $7,541,445

Rocky Gap Casino in Flintstone: $5,242,251

Five of the six properties saw a slight increase in revenue compared to September 2022.

Maryland Sports Betting Revenue

Currently, Maryland has seven retail sportsbooks live. Five of them are located within the privately owned casinos listed above. The retail sportsbooks are:

BetMGM , MGM National Harbor

, MGM National Harbor FanDuel , Live! Casino & Hotel

, Live! Casino & Hotel Caesars Sportsbook , Horseshoe Casino

, Horseshoe Casino Barstool Sports , Hollywood Casino Perryville

, Hollywood Casino Perryville TwinSpires , Ocean Downs Casino

, Ocean Downs Casino BetRivers , Bingo World

, Bingo World PointsBet, Riverboat on the Potomac

In September 2022, Maryland retail sportsbooks drew in $31.3 million in handle (total bets taken), which generated $984,308 in state revenue. In October, the handle was $39.7 million, but contributions were a tad lower at $781,642. The handle represents the total amount of bets taken. The lower contribution is likely due to more wins on those bets and less overall revenue as a result.

Maryland Online Sports Betting

Maryland’s retail betting numbers are great, all things considered. But most states see huge jumps in revenue when online betting is legal and launched. We expect that to be the case in Maryland.

Maryland online sportsbooks went live last week. A handful are already taking bets, and many more are expected to launch in the near future. Here’s a quick list of the online sportsbooks now live and taking bets in Maryland:

Maryland launched online sports betting the day before Thanksgiving. Whether that resulted in a spike in revenue or a tepid start remains to be seen. However, many bettors highly anticipated the launch, and Turkey Day had three NFL games to bet on. Maryland chose a great time of the year to launch, considering the NFL, NBA, NHL, and FIFA World Cup are all in full swing right now.

There’s no revenue reporting available for Maryland’s online sportsbooks yet. The first reports will likely be released in early January, once the operators have had a chance to crunch the numbers and send out their fiscal data. It’s safe to assume Maryland will see a boost now that bettors can place wagers from the comfort of their homes or while they’re on the go.

Welcome Offers Available at Online MD Sportsbooks

