December 14, 2022
Annapolis, US 35 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Best Spots To Visit In Annapolis Annapolis Symphony Academy Orion Youth Orchestra to perform with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra on December 17th Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3) Presses Reset Button A Re-Cap of Annapolis Holiday Events! County Firefighters Hold Coat Drive
Business

Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3) Presses Reset Button

MC3 (Maryland Cultural & Conference Center) at Park Place has pressed the reset button. After more than a decade and several iterations, the Board has decided to move in a different direction.

Michael Davis, the Chairman of the Board of Directors said in a statement to supporters, “After completing the comprehensive market and feasibility study and spending months working with key members of our community, we realized that actually building a new cultural and conference center requires a much broader community effort than we could provide.”

The Board is looking to form a Community Arts and Business Coalition to develop a vision for potential future development at the site.

The Executive Director, Maddie Fenton, will be leaving, but remain on the Board and will be available to assist with the transition.

The statement said that exhibitions and events would be scaled back, but assured supporters that there would be a “team working harder than ever to make the cultural and conference center a reality. “

Previous Article

A Re-Cap of Annapolis Holiday Events!

 Next Article

Annapolis Symphony Academy Orion Youth Orchestra to perform with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra on December 17th
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu