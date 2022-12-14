Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3) Presses Reset Button

MC3 (Maryland Cultural & Conference Center) at Park Place has pressed the reset button. After more than a decade and several iterations, the Board has decided to move in a different direction.

Michael Davis, the Chairman of the Board of Directors said in a statement to supporters, “After completing the comprehensive market and feasibility study and spending months working with key members of our community, we realized that actually building a new cultural and conference center requires a much broader community effort than we could provide.”

The Board is looking to form a Community Arts and Business Coalition to develop a vision for potential future development at the site.

The Executive Director, Maddie Fenton, will be leaving, but remain on the Board and will be available to assist with the transition.

The statement said that exhibitions and events would be scaled back, but assured supporters that there would be a “team working harder than ever to make the cultural and conference center a reality. “

