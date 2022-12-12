Luminis/AAMC Named Top Hospital for Maternity Care by US News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has named Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

The evaluation, now in its second year, is designed to help expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. “Since we welcome more than 5,500 babies into the world each year, we like to say our teams are trusted to deliver a kindergarten class a day,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Thank you to our physicians, nurse midwives, nurses, nurse practitioners, technologists, and the entire team for providing exceptional maternity care to our families.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

“We are honored U.S. News is recognizing LHAAMC as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care for the second consecutive year,” said Dr. Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s services. “One of Luminis Health’s bold goals for Vision 2030 is to eliminate maternal and infant mortality. Through the work of Luminis Health’s Women’s and Children’s Quality and Safety Teams as well as the Women’s and Children’s Counter Racism Task Force, we are providing more high-quality, and culturally customized care. We are leveraging our maternal evidence-based protocols through our service line, system-wide, implicit bias education and training. This important work is already improving maternal and infant mortality for the communities we serve earning our place in the US News rankings.”

