Lothian Teen Critically Injured in ATV Crash

| December 01, 2022, 04:38 PM

A Lothian teenager is fighting for her life after the ATV she was riding was struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon in southern Anne Arundel County.

On November 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Rd.

Two dark-colored four-wheeled ATVs were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Rd in an eastbound direction from a private driveway.

A 2017 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Rd struck the second ATV.

The impact ejected the driver of the second ATV, identified as a 16-year-old female from Lothian. The Honda stopped, and the second ATV rested on the roadway’s right side. The driver of the second ATV sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care. The driver of the Honda was not injured. The first ATV was able to cross the roadway and was not struck.

