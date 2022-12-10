Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Local Business Spotlight: Third Eye Comics

| December 10, 2022, 12:00 PM


Every time I turn around, it seems like Third Eye Comics and their sister store, Third Eye Games & Hobbies (right next door), are growing. Now with eight stores across the region, Steve Anderson sits down with me to talk about what Third Eye was, is, and will become. Stay tuned for a big announcement in 2023, he told me!

Their sales floor is eclectic–the best word I can come up with, but you need to see it to believe it. Their ever-changing inventory has comic books (duh), LPs, collectibles, graphic novels, toys, games, tons of books you’d never find in Barnes & Noble, gags, and more.  It is nirvana for a nerd but an incredible experience for all!  And the secret sauce? His employees–listen up and find out why they are ranked #1 in the nation by Travel + Leisure!

If you struggle to find a gift for someone (not just your nerd friends, but anyone), swing by Third Eye, and I am sure you’ll find something.

Have a listen!

