Local Business Spotlight: Hospice of the Chesapeake

December 03, 2022


The end of life is not easy….for anyone.  Thankfully, we have the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Hospice was a bit of a mystery to me, so we sat down with Becky Miller, the Chief Clinical Officer.

Their services to patients, families, and friends are so far-reaching that their footprint has expanded. The Hospice of the Chesapeake now covers Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, and Prince George’s Counties.

We learn about the vast programs and how they are intricately woven into our care system with compassion and caring!

Have a listen!

