December 17, 2022
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: Gluten-Free Bakery Girl

I have seen the truck all over town delivering goodies to all my favorite places like Bread & Butter Kitchen, Bean Rush Cafe, Leeward Market, 49 West, The Big Bean, Rasa Juice Shop, and plenty of others, so we needed to talk!

So, I went over the bridge to St. Michaels to meet with Tricia King,  the Gluten-Free Bakery Girl!

First, I needed a lesson on gluten and then we dove right into Tricia’s background at the Inn at Perry Cabin, a bakery in Scotland, and owning her own personal chef business. We even figured out how she jumped from interior design to cooking!

And if you are under the impression (as I was) that gluten-free means bland and tasteless–you are SO wrong! I dove into a lemon bar and was sold–I bought a box of all their best sellers.  And I refuse to answer if any of them made it back across the bridge to share.

Have a listen!

