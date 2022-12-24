Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Arts Center

Not too far up Route 2 (Or I-97) is a treasure trove of all things art! The Chesapeake Arts Center is a hub of the Anne Arundel County arts community and is located in the heart of Brooklyn Park.

Today we spoke with Donna Anderson, the Executive Director, to learn about their performances, their classes, what they are doing for the community, their Makerspace, and some of the incredibly cool equipment available to help you pursue your artistic dreams.

I also took a look at some of the exhibits in the galleries. If you live in the area, you must be a frequent visitor. If not, you need to make time to visit this gem in Anne Arundel County.

Have a listen!

