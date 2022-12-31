Local Business Spotlight: Arundel Federal Savings Bank

There are what… like, four major banks in the nation? Crazy! And when you bank with them, you are a number–likely a 15-digit number. One might think that the days of your local banker are gone, but you’d be mistaken because Arundel Federal Savings Bank is alive and thriving and has been based in Anne Arundel County for more than 100 years!

Today we speak with Faye Currie (Branch Manager here in Annapolis) and Teresa Meley (VP of Residential Lending) to see what sets them apart from the big guys. From a product and technology aspect, they are neck and neck. From a personality and value aspect, they are leaps and bounds ahead of the big-name competition.

I’m a proud customer and appreciate a business that knows my name and needs and will bend over backward to help me out when I need it! From simple personal or business banking to car loans to home loans to equity loans, CDs, and solid financial advice, Arundel Federal Savings Bank has you covered! Arundel Federal Savings Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender!

Have a listen!

