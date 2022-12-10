LIVE BLOG: 123rd Army-Navy Football Game | December 10, 2022 | 3:00PM

NOTE: This live blog will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Army and Navy will meet in the greatest rivalry in all of sports on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (67,594) in Philadelphia, PA in the 123rd playing of America’s Game, the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. CBS Sports will televise the game nationally. This is the 90th time the game has been played in Philadelphia and the 14th at “The Linc.”

Navy leads the all-time series, 62-53-7.

Navy (nor Army) can win the Commander-in Cheif’s Trophy this year, as Air Force defeated both teams earlier in the season. Navy Football is 4-7 this year and plays in the American Athletic Conference. Army is Independent and comes into the game with a 5-6 record. Neither team is bowl eligible for this year! The game is typically played on “neutral ground” and Army is considered the “home” team this year!

FESTIVITIES

The March-On of the Corps of Cadets will take place at 12:10 PM. The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will take place at 12:40 PM. The Service Academy Exchange of Cadets and Midshipmen will occur at 2:45 PM. The Golden Knights and Leap Frogs will jump at 2:48 PM (weather permitting). The National Anthem will take place at 3:01 PM. The Army fly-over will take place as the Cadets take the field. The Navy fly-over will take place as the Midshipmen take the field.* Kickoff is set for 3:10 PM.



Following the game, the alma mater of the losing team will be played with both teams standing at attention, followed by the alma mater of the winning team. It is the greatest tradition in all of sports.

* Saturday’s fly-over will feature four Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “GUNSLINGERS” of Strike

Fighter Squadron ONE ZERO FIVE, based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Pilots flying the jets will be Cmdr. Steve Eckhart, USNA Class of 2003; Cmdr. Travis Amerine, Class of 2005; Lt. Cmdr. John Tortorich, Class of 2012; and LT Charles Peck, Class of 2015. The Gunslingers provide air superiority, strike, and maritime superiority, and close air support to defend our nation’s interests.

