Liquified Creative Wins Award for Military Bowl Web Re-Design

Liquified Creative, a full-service advertising agency based in Annapolis, Maryland has struck gold for a totally reimagined, bold, and user-friendly website redesign for the Military Bowl Foundation at the 2022 MarCom Awards.

Winning in the Digital Media – Website Redesign category, the design process was led by one of the agency’s graphic designers, Kendall Brandt, along with CEO and creative director Shawn Noratel, all in correspondence with the Military Bowl Foundation Team.

Liquified Creative established a partnership with the Foundation team for the redesign and development of the Military Bowl Foundation and Patriot Point websites. The development on the websites is still in process as of award announcement.

Unlike any other bowl game, the Military Bowl Foundation’s new website will present a completely reimagined user-journey allowing visitors to navigate with ease through all that the Foundation, and the Military Bowl game, has to offer.

“For the redesign, we wanted to create a user journey that was a streamline experience for the audience,” said Brandt. “It was important that when users visit the site, they are able to get to the information that they need as quickly and as easily as possible. The overall look of the new site is highly visual, aimed at keeping users engaged and interested in exploring all that the Military Bowl Foundation does. We wanted to honor the history of the Military Bowl and tradition of college football by incorporating very clean geometric shapes and type, along with gritty textures that range from jersey material to metal walls from an aircraft carrier.”

When users land on the new website, they will be met with an interactive homepage that offers two options to explore: the Military Bowl game experience and the Military Bowl Foundation experience, which will also include the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, the Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members.

“This new website truly benefits all types of users by providing them with valuable event day and team information as well as supporting the Foundation itself by educating users about the true value of their mission,” said Noratel. “Our partnership encompasses strengthening the Foundation’s mission, build further brand awareness and connect donors and the community with the organization. We are proud to support the Military Bowl Foundation in all that they do.”

Liquified Creative is honored to win its fourth MarCom award as the team continues to push past industry standards and create captivating, accessible and award-winning materials.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for talent that exceeds a high standard of excellence.

Up next for Liquified Creative and the Military Bowl Foundation is a full selection of apparel for the game that is set to kick off on December 28, 2022, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis when University of Central Florida takes on Duke University.

