LETTER: Maryland Hunger Solutions Praises Historic Annapolis

Maryland Hunger Solutions would like to congratulate Historic Annapolis on joining the Museums for All program. Increasing the public’s access to local and national historical centers and landmarks creates a more collective society, benefiting everyone.

Launched in 2014, Museums for All has served more than 5 million visitors nationwide, encompassing more than 1000 institutions. Maryland currently has 24 participating institutions, comprising of various local museums and historic centers, including the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, William Paca House and Garden, and Hammond-Harwood House in Annapolis.

The cost of museum admissions can be a barrier for low-income families. The program opens the door to low-income individuals and families to visit and enjoy the cultural and historical knowledge provided by museums. The Museums for All program provides access to families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) with reduced admission, ranging from free to $3, to visitors presenting their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, with a year-round open-door policy. Local museums play a vital role in providing a sense of community and a place to celebrate and learn from collective heritage. Creating equitable access to museums and educational spaces for all is of utmost importance.

As Maryland’s premier SNAP outreach community partner, Maryland Hunger Solutions knows the significance of this program. This is especially true for the 36,175 residents of Anne Arundel County currently participating in the SNAP program. These residents may have economic challenges in many ways. It is our hope that Museums for All can provide access to museums for children, seniors, and low-income residents in general.

Michael J. Wilson, Director, Maryland Hunger Solutions

