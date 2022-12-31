December 31, 2022
Lecture: Egyptian Cultural Heritage: Heritage Inspiration, Science and Technology

World Artists Experiences (WAE), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt Cultural and Educational Bureau, presents two lectures and an exhibition on the inspiration of modern art and design from ancient Egypt, and how new technologies can unlock secrets of ancient Egyptian history.

Artist Mahinaz Elmessiry will show how Egyptian heritage elements inspire modern household objects as she takes the audience on a journey through Egypt’s ancient heritage for the first lecture and exhibit on January 13 at 7 pm. Her “NEFERTUM” collection exhibits cushions, curtains, and women’s dresses, hand painted on Egyptian cotton and linen, inspired by ancient Egyptian motifs and designs and opens at 6 pm both nights. 

Professor Yasser Elshayeb, will explain how information communications technology (ICT) may contribute to better knowledge and understanding of ancient Egyptian life. He will show recent examples of how modern scientific technology is used for new information about cultural heritage sites for the second lecture on January 14 at 7 pm.

These events will also be presented in Cumberland, Maryland (January 9–10, 2023) and Washington, DC (January 12, 2023).

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization that bridges people and cultures through shared artistic experiences. More information is available on the WAE website, www.worldartists.org or by email at [email protected]

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

