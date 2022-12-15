Leadership Maryland Graduates Several from Anne Arundel

Leadership Maryland has announced that 49 members of the Class of 2022 had completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held on December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As graduates, these individuals are now the newest members of Leadership Maryland’s robust alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 leaders from all industries and regions of the state.

A committee chose each member of this year’s class to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five primary geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“This has been a special class year, both for me as the new president and CEO, and for our organization, as we hosted our full program together, in person for the first time since 2019,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “The Class of 2022 came into this year eager and inspired, and they’ve maintained that enthusiasm throughout each of our sessions. This is a remarkable group of professionals, diverse in experience and talent, and we look forward to seeing how they will influence our state with the knowledge and connections they’ve gained this year.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have the desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email[email protected].

Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates from Anne Arundel County

Kirkland “Kirk” Murray ’22

President & CEO

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Julie Natoli ’22

Principal

The Brick Companies

April Nyman ’22

Executive Director

Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Andrew “Andy” Pruski ’22

Councilman

Anne Arundel County

