December 28, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

Laurel Teen Arrested For Assault and Spraying Unknown Substance on Target, Petco, and Safeway Shoppers

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 11:45 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers and supervision responded to the Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre for reports of a suspect who inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.

While investigating the initial calls, a third call in progress was received from the Safeway in the adjacent shopping center.

Officers observed a vehicle and driver matching the suspect’s description leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was initially cooperative but fled when asked to step out. The vehicle traveled into a parking lot, then drove directly at and nearly striking officers on foot and police vehicles twice. A brief pursuit was authorized as the vehicle continued to flee on private roadways before going off-road and getting stuck in a ditch.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man from Laurel, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit without injury. He was positively identified, and at least seven victims were identified.

A bottle labeled as lotion, believed to be the substance, was recovered and submitted for analysis.

The suspect was charged with multiple counts of assault, sex offense, and traffic offenses. Western District detectives are investigating and the motive is still unknown. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in I-97 Hit and Run
