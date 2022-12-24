John McEuen & The Circle Band, ITVO 3-Pack Subscription at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Cris Jacobs

Friday, February 3

8pm | $35

Denny Laine Solo Acoustic: “Songs & Stories

Sunday, February 5

8pm | $30

The Gibson Brothers

Thursday, February 9

8pm | $35

T.3 w/ special guests The Trills

Monday, February 13

8pm | $25

In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, March 4

8pm | $35

John McEuen & The Circle Band

Tuesday, March 21

8pm | $30

In The Vane Of Subscription Package of 3

Monday, March 20 – In The Vane of U2

Monday, June 19 – In The Vane of Chuck Berry

Monday, September 18 – In The Vane of Laurel Canyon

7pm | $100

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Devon Nickoles

12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)

01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits

01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)

01/08 Mallow Hill

01/11 Vonda Shepard

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

Sam Grow Acoustic

Friday, February 24

8pm | $25 advance / $30 DOS

Crash Test Dummies

w/ Carleton Stone

Saturday, February 25

8pm | $45

Yarn

Sunday, February 26

8pm | $22

Robert Cray Band

Monday, March 6

8pm | $75

On Sale Friday, December 16 at 12pm

Al Stewart

The Empty Pockets

Friday, March 17

8pm | $46.50

Cowboy Mouth

Thursday, April 6

8pm | $36.50

The SteelDrivers

Friday, April 28

8pm | $60

Drag Brunch Pride Edition

Saturday, June 3

12:30pm | $20

Marcus Miller

Saturday June 10

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $55

UPCOMING SHOWS:

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

