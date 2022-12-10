Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi Ready to Raise Funds for Good Neighbors Group

Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi, based in Arnold, will be holding its 19th annual Holiday Party and Silent Auction for Charity on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3-4:30 pm. This year’s fundraiser supports the local non-profit, Good Neighbors Group. Good Neighbors Group strengthens communities by engaging people to help one another in and around Anne Arundel County and demonstrating that each person can make an impact. Projects are based on human services, environmental issues, and international partnerships. Some of the projects/ events: Helping the Helpers, Donations Before Dumpsters, S(o)uper Bowl Food Drive, Earth Day Festival, Ecotober and blood drives for Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Many social service entities can provide funds to families for specific things: utility bills, eviction prevention after an official judgment, and some medical expenses, but there are gaps. This is where GNG helps. When GNG receives a referral, they meet with the client to discuss the situation and refer them to local nonprofit partners for screening. Once it is clear the type of assistance available, GNG can discern needs that aren’t met. This is where the community comes in. GNG presents the need through social media and emails because they know that once a need is clear, people will step up for one another. Where there is a monetary shortfall, donations help them fulfill the need.

Jing Ying’s silent auction aims to boost GNG’s funds for those in need and for GNG’s various projects. Jing Ying also appreciates GNG’s ability to answer local needs quickly. For instance: a single Dad was struggling with finances and needed a bunk bed for his twins. A GNG email went out with the need, and a subscriber donated a bunk bed they no longer needed. A neighbor was helping a neighbor, and a bunk bed was potentially kept out of the landfill.

Jing Ying displays auction items as soon as they are received, so the public can stop by when their facility is open and bid on items until Jing Ying’s community holiday party on December 17. The auction is a mix of gift certificates and products from local businesses; unique handcrafted items by Jing Ying students and friends; and gently used items (like GNG, Jing Ying likes to give those items a new purpose and prevent them from ending up in a landfill). To view a partial list of items donated to the auction, go to www.JingYing.org and click on the Silent Auction link.

The auction closes on Saturday, December 17, during Jing Ying’s annual holiday party, held from 3:00-4:30 pm. The auction closes at 4:00 pm. It is a free, public event with refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways.

