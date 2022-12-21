December 21, 2022
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Events

It’s Lights On The Bay Time

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County will host its annual holiday light show, Lights on the Bay, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.  Taking place at Sandy Point State Park, the event features a two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with approximately 80 animated and stationary displays illuminating the roadway.

In addition to popular classic displays, including a colonial village inspired by historic Annapolis, lighted tunnels, and the USNA midshipmen tossing their covers in the air, a NEW, never before seen animated “Top Gun” display will be featured. Guest will also be treated to this year’s show finale, an AMAZING Under the Sea Adventure.

The light show allows families to enjoy the magic and wonder of the holiday season while supporting a worthy cause. Proceeds from the event help sustain and provide care and comfort to homeless animals at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Lights On The Bay is the perfect holiday attraction for families this winter and is sure to delight both the young and young at heart. Show patrons will discover displays unique to our area, whimsical and traditional holiday displays. Children can participate in a nightly scavenger hunt, challenging them to find items within the show, answer display-related questions and enter a drawing to win prizes. As always, Santa will make a few surprise visits during the show.

Sandy Point State Park is located off Route 50, at exit 32, near the Bay Bridge. The show is open to visitors each night, including holidays, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.  Admission is $20.00 per car or van. Large passenger vans, minibusses, and trolleys are $30.00. Buses are $50.00. Discount coupons are available through local publications and at many sponsor retail locations.

State Police Warning of Online Scams Over Holidays
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

