December 19, 2022
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Business

In The Vane of 2023 Subscription Packages Now Available

AMFM, that wonderful local non-profit that does wonders for our local artists and musicians, has announced their upcoming “In The Vane Of…” shows. For those unaware, local artists gather at Rams Head On Stage and will play one song from the featured artist, and another one of their own, but in the vane* of that artist.

Available for a limited time only! With a 2023 subscription package, you can have the same table and seat for all three shows. This is a rare opportunity to be guaranteed some of the best seats in the house all year long:

  • Monday, March 20 – In The Vane of…U2
  • Monday, June 19 – In The Vane of…Chuck Berry
  • Monday, September 18 – In The Vane of…Laurel Canyon 
Buy Tickets Now!

AMFM is a non-profit organization that was created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. Additionally, AMFM provides scholarships for young Annapolis musicians through the Tim King Scholarship Fund.

* Yes, it is “vane”–artistic license!

