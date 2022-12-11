In Historic Double Overtime Army-Navy Game, Navy Loses to Army 20-17

Well, what started out as a pretty low-scoring and rather unremarkable game, indeed turned around in two overtime periods. And in the end, the US Naval Academy Midshipmen came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard having lost to Army 20-17.

It all came down to the second overtime period whenNavy fullback Anton Hall Jr. fumbled while trying to dive into the end zone to take the lead. It was recovered at the 1-yard-line and set Army up to kick a winning 39-yard field goal and win the game in front of 69,117 fans at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia yesterday.

It might be easy to blame a loss on Anton Hall, but that is not how Navy sees it. Hall had a spectacular breakaway 77-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter, putting Navy in the lead. And Senior Offensive Lineman Kip Frankland knows it. “We didn’t put enough points on the board to go win a game. Hats off to Anton. He had the biggest run of the game; he kept us in the game. Anton saved the game for us. He took us to overtime. We could’ve blocked better. If we blocked better on that play no one touches him. That’s not on Anton, that’s on us not getting the job done.”

On Hall’s performance, Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo praised Hall, ” He is an awesome, awesome kid. I just feel bad for him, that it comes to this. But there are other plays; that just the one at the end that we all see. Obviously he had that one long run. The kid is super talented. To put this loss on Anton is not what I am saying. That was one play; there were lots of other plays throughout the course of the game. Don’t put this loss on Anton Hall.”

Navy now ends their season with a 4-8 record and will attempt to rebuild the program for 2023. The 124th Army-Navy Game will be held in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 9, 2023 at Gillette Stadium

NOTE: More images will follow later today from the field. Also, please check out our live blog from the game yesterday!

Snapshots from the game!

The win:

And a time-lapse of the game:

