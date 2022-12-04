How to Sign Up for Maryland Sportsbooks and Claim Bonus Offers

It’s the talk of the town.

Legal sports betting in Maryland has arrived in full swing with six online sportsbooks already live in the state. The industry is brimming with jargon and terminology that might leave even seasoned sports fans confused.

It starts at the very baseline level, including the sign-up process. Below, I’ll walk you through every step along the way so you can sign up, unlock a bonus offer, make a deposit, and place your first bet with a top-tier MD betting app.

Choose Your Preferred Maryland Betting Site

First, decide how you’d like to sign up for a Maryland sportsbook. Every online betting site offers both desktop and mobile betting platforms. You can switch between the two as you wish once you have an account, but it helps to complete the sign-up process via one channel.

Desktop betting gives you a wider view of the options available without as much need for scrolling and filtering. However, desktop sportsbooks also require you to download a separate geolocation plugin.

Mobile betting via an app does not require an extra plugin, so it’s a favorite method among most bettors. You can find any of Maryland’s sports betting apps in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store depending on the type of mobile device you use.

In some cases, you’ll need to ensure you’re downloading the sports betting app and not a Daily Fantasy Sports app (DraftKings and FanDuel have separate DFS apps; make sure you download the sportsbook).

BetRivers has a separate app for each state where it operates. Download the Maryland-focused one to prevent any issues during registration.

Claim a Welcome Bonus Offer

This step is listed second because clicking one of our links will automatically bring you to a sportsbook to begin creating your account. Using our code (where required) will ensure the bonus is applied. All six of Maryland’s online sportsbooks — and their bonus offers — are listed below. Click our links to sign up and earn great rewards from the best MD sportsbooks.

DraftKings: Bet $5, get $200 in free bets

Bet $5, get $200 in free bets Caesars : Get $1,500 back in free bets OR $100 in free bets with promo code SHARPBETPICS

: Get $1,500 back in free bets OR $100 in free bets with promo code BetMGM: First bet insurance up to $1,000 with code SHARP

First bet insurance up to $1,000 with code FanDuel: Bet $5, get $200 in free bets

Bet $5, get $200 in free bets PointsBet: Get up to $2,000 across two second-chance bets with code BESTOFFER

Get up to $2,000 across two second-chance bets with code BetRivers: Unlock a $500 second chance bet with code SHARPRIV

You can sign up for multiple sportsbooks and earn each of these bonuses. This is a great way to ensure you’re getting the best available odds for every bet you place. These amazing welcome offers are available only for a limited time, but you can sign up today to take advantage of as many as you’d like.

Note that you cannot sign up for the same sportsbook twice, but you can create an account for each of the six sportsbooks listed above.

Create Your Account

The sign-up steps will feel very familiar to you if you’ve ever created an online account, well, anywhere. You’ll have to provide some personal information that the sportsbook uses to confirm your identity and age. Have the following information handy:

First and last name

Date of birth

Email address

Phone number

Address (doesn’t need to be located in Maryland)

Government-issued photo ID

Social security number

You will also need to create a password that meets the sportsbook’s requirements. Follow the prompts and you’ll be signed up in no time.

Make A Deposit

Now, you just need to fund your account. Payment methods vary by sportsbook, but there are a few that rise above the rest.

PayPal is by far my favorite way to deposit at a sportsbook. It’s fast, easy, secure, and reliable. Deposits show up in your account in seconds.

ACH/eCheck is a second great option, and it’s similar to PayPal in terms of convenience and security.

One method to stay away from is credit and debit cards. They might seem like top choices, but they can be finicky and difficult. Banks will sometimes slap high interest fees on the transactions and it’s recommended to stick with other methods whenever you can.

Place Your Bet(s)

That’s it! Now you can select your ideal betting market and place your bet at one of Maryland’s online sportsbook sites.

If you have any trouble throughout this process or need help with one of the steps, don’t hesitate to contact the sportsbook’s customer service channels.

Full List of Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS