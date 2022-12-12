How to Bet in Maryland: Types of Bets You Can Place at MD Sportsbooks

With a few weeks under its belt, Maryland is shaping up to be quite the sports betting market. As is common with newly legalized states, Maryland online sportsbooks wasted no time in going live, offering bets, and giving out bonuses to new players.

For anyone who isn’t already fully enmeshed in the sports betting world, the terms and information attached to it can be confusing. We’ve already covered how odds work at MD sportsbooks. Today, we’ll cover the most common types of bets available at Maryland sportsbooks and what they mean.

Moneyline

When you bet on the moneyline, you’re betting on a winner. That’s it! A moneyline is a straightforward bet on which team or player you think will win a given matchup.

The most important thing to note about moneyline bets is that the odds are often mismatched according to team skill, past performance, and predictions. For example, you might see lines like this:

LA Clippers (-270)

Orlando Magic (+220)

Those odds tell us the Clippers are generally expected to win this matchup. As a result, a bet on them wouldn’t pay as much as a winning wager on the Magic. A $270 bet on the Clippers would net you $100 in profit (for a $370 total payout), while a $100 bet on the Magic would win you $220 in straight profits ($320 total). Keep this in mind when you’re making moneyline bets. If a certain team is expected to win in a landslide, there might not be much value in betting on them.

The betting favorite will usually have a minus sign (-) next to the odds while an underdog will usually have a plus sign (+) for plus odds. With the latter, a $100 bet will net profit worth the amount of the listed odds ($220 in this case for +220).

Point Spread

Ever heard the term “cover the spread?” That’s in reference to point spread betting, which is particularly popular in football and basketball. Let’s use an NFL game to help illustrate how point spreads work:

Baltimore Ravens, +2.5 (-104)

Pittsburgh Steelers, -2.5 (-118)

You’ll notice the +2.5 on the Ravens and -2.5 on the Steelers. This is called the line or the spread. The odds follow in parentheses.

In spread betting, Maryland sportsbooks give extra points to the underdog team as an advantage. Conversely, they take points from the favored team. This example tells us the Steelers are expected to win this matchup by about 2.5 points.

In order for the Ravens to cover the spread and for a bet on them to win, they need to either 1) win outright or 2) lose by fewer than 2.5 points. On the other hand, the Steelers need to win by three points or more to cover the spread. Here’s how a few outcomes would fall with this point spread:

Ravens 20-Steelers 18: Ravens cover

Ravens 10, Steelers 20: Steelers cover

Ravens 25, Steelers 27: Ravens cover

Most point-spread bets have fairly close-to-even odds because the disadvantaged team has wiggle room in the form of extra phantom points.

Totals

A totals bet, sometimes called “Over/Under,” is not reliant on a single team’s performance. Instead, it’s a bet on whether both teams will combine for a number of points above or below a set line. Let’s use the same Ravens-Steelers game as an example here.

Over 36.5 (-115)

Under 36.5 (-105)

The question is simple: do you think the Ravens and Steelers will combine for 37 points or more? bet the Over. Or will they combine for fewer than 36.5 points? Bet the Under.

Totals betting is great if you don’t want to root for either team and prefer to hope for an outcome not tied to one particular squad.

Player Props & Game Props

Prop bets (short for “proposition” bets) are not tied to the outcome of a match. instead, they’re attached to a particular player or team’s performance within a match or game. Here are a few examples:

Bulls vs. Wizards: Zach LaVine To Make 3+ Three-pointers (-105)

Raiders vs. Rams: Davante Adams to Score A Touchdown (-155)

World Cup Quarterfinals, Netherlands Vs. Argentina: Lionel Messi to Score A Goal (+460)

Props can get much wackier, but these are some of the more common types. Team props can include a specific team’s total (over/under) at halftime.

Parlays

A parlay combines multiple bets into a single wager. Each individual bet within a parlay is called a “leg,” and for the parlay to win, every leg has to win. Here’s an example:

Ravens moneyline (+124)

Eagles -6.5 (-120)

Bills-Jets Over 43.5 (-114)

Total odds: +670

A $100 bet on this parlay would pay $670, plus your initial wager.

The catch is hopefully obvious. If even one of those legs misses, the whole parlay is a bust. It’s best to carefully research your parlays and make them sparingly.

Most sportsbooks also allow you to place same-game parlays, which combine multiple wagers from a single game.

Other Bet Types

The list above covers the primary types of bets you’ll find at Maryland sports betting sites. But there are others. For example, PointsBetting is a unique wager type available at PointsBet. You can explore the various bets at MD sportsbooks, which are now live. While you’re at it, make sure to claim a bonus from the table below.

