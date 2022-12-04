Hospice of the Chesapeake Announces Date for Annual Gala

The Hospice of the Chesapeake has announced that its annual Caring for Life Gala will be held on the evening of Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.

The gala is the organization’s signature black-tie event and features an open bar, fine cuisine, a silent and live auction, a band, and dancing. Its most significant fundraiser of the year, the gala, draws close to 500 attendees and directly supports the mission and programs of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The nonprofit is celebrating more than 43 years of serving the community. It continues to celebrate its status as a leader in hospice and palliative care as well as grief support; and now serves four Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 [email protected].

