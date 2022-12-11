Hospice of the Chesapeake and Its Foundation Announce New Board Members

Several prominent community members were recently appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation.

John Belcher, Shelly Gross-Wade, Greg Kernan, and Richard Wilder were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board. Belcher is the founder and CEO of JMCB Enterprise Solutions, Gross-Wade is president and CEO of the Prince George’s Financial Services Corporation, Kernan is vice chair of the Calvert County Planning Commission and past president of Calvert Hospice, and Wilder is managing director of A. Neumann & Associates.

Amy Castleberry, Liz Freedlander, Maria Colucciello, Pat Taylor, Gene Deems, and Peggy McKelly were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board. Castleberry is managing director of Ziegler Investment Banking, Freedlander is the former executive director of Talbot Hospice, Colucciello is a dentist with West Annapolis Family Dentistry, Taylor is president of All Green Management, Deems is retired after serving as eGov, and digital services manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and McKelly is retired after holding several executive positions with Computer Sciences Corporation.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, with a local office in each county it serves, the nonprofit provides hospice and supportive care as well as grief services to residents of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. Hospice of the Chesapeake is honored to welcome these new board members in support of our mission

