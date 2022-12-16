Hogan Declares Friday State Holiday

Merry Christmas to all the State workers in Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022.

This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “This is just another way to show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have worked tirelessly to serve their fellow Marylanders and help us to truly change Maryland for the better. -Governor Larry Hogan

Under this declaration, December 23, 2022, will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.

