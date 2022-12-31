Hit and Run: Man Struck By Vehicle in Eastport on Friday Night

A man was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in the Eastport section of Annapolis.
Around 9:30 pm, a male was walking near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street in Eastport when he was struck by a vehicle.
According to a neighborhood Facebook post, the vehicle that hit the man did not stop at the scene and is described as a light colored SUV or truck, likely a Ford. The injuries were considered life-threatening and a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter transported him to a regional trauma center.
Eye On Annapolis has contacted the Annapolis Police Department for more information on this but has not received any response.
This story will be updated.