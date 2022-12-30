December 30, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Historic Annapolis Honors Hogan, Lewis Contractors with Preservation Award

HA President and CEO Karen Brown presents a 2022 Preservation Award to Governor Larry Hogan, with Jeff Brown of Lewis Contractors, HA Trustees Carroll Hynson and Jim Reid, and HA Senior Vice President Michael Day. Photo courtesy of the Governor's office.

Annually, Historic Annapolis (HA) issues Preservation Awards to celebrate individuals, groups, or projects that exemplify dedication to historic preservation in Annapolis as advocates, educators, and stewards. 
This year, HA presented two awards – one to Governor Larry Hogan for his extraordinary support of Historic Annapolis throughout his eight-year tenure and one to Jeff Brown of Lewis Contractors as the leading supervisor of the James Brice House restoration. 

“Governor Hogan’s dedication to Annapolis’s cultural heritage has been invaluable,” said Karen Brown, President and CEO of Historic Annapolis, who presented the Governor with his award on Monday. “With his great support, we are able to elevate the importance of historic preservation in Maryland’s capital city and broaden our understanding of those who contributed to the building of our city, state, and nation.”

Under Governor Hogan’s leadership, the State of Maryland and HA have worked together to advance several initiatives to promote historic preservation. One of the most notable projects underway is the restoration project at the James Brice House, launched in 2016. Over the past eight years, HA has led the once-in-a-generation restoration of this 18th century National Historic Landmark, an architectural gem that retains a remarkable amount of historic material. The project is anticipated to be completed by 2026, in time for the nation’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The restored building will provide a setting for a layered interpretive experience, allowing HA to tell the full story of the people who built, lived in, and labored at the house. 

An award was also presented to Jeff Brown, superintendent for Lewis Contractors. Mr. Brown has served as the site foreman for the James Brice House project since the 21st century restoration began in 2016. Under Mr. Brown’s careful watch, skilled craftsmen have unearthed original historic fabric and restored architectural features with precision and detail. Mr. Brown is also credited with crafting an innovative scaffolding technique that minimized direct impact to the building’s historic elements.

“Like Jubb Flower, Henry Jackson, and other early American craftsmen who built the Brice House in the 18th century, Jeff has poured his talent into restoring this home to its 1774 construction through meticulous craftsmanship and years of expertise,” said Karen Brown. “His legacy is now inextricably entwined with those people – and the many others – who contributed to the creation and preservation of one of the most historically significant buildings in our nation.” 

The James Brice House is one of a dozen State properties managed by HA. This extensive portfolio includes the William Paca House and Garden, also a National Historic Landmark, and several historic buildings dating from the 18th century. Historic Annapolis oversees the care and maintenance of these buildings and opens several to the public year-round, welcoming over 200,000 visitors annually for interpretive tours, public programs, and signature events.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

