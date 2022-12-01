Health Habits To Combat Holiday Stress

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but for many people, they can also be a time of stress and anxiety. This is especially true if you’re trying to juggle work, family obligations, and social events while maintaining healthy routines. Here are eight health habits to help you combat holiday stress.

1. Take Melatonin

Getting adequate rest is essential for reducing stress during the holidays. Aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep each night and limit late nights or naps if possible. If you struggle with insomnia, try adding natural remedies like MELO Sip melatonin, chamomile tea, or magnesium supplements to your nightly routine.

Melatonin is a naturally-occurring hormone that helps regulate sleep and wake cycles. For people who struggle with various sleep issues, melatonin can help to promote healthy sleep habits. A gentle dose of melatonin at night can reduce stress and improve overall psychological health.

A melatonin supplement like MELO Sip can help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, allowing you to get the restful night’s sleep needed to cope with stress during the holidays. Supplements come in many forms, such as gummies, capsules, and liquid drops, making them easy to dose and take.

2. Practice Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation is a great way to bring your attention to the present moment while letting go of any worries and anxieties that come with the holiday season. Taking a few minutes each day to practice mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress levels and increase feelings of relaxation.

You can practice many types of mindfulness meditation techniques, including guided meditation and breathing exercises. Plus, many apps and websites offer guided meditations that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

3. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity is a great way to reduce stress during the holidays. Exercise releases endorphins that can help improve your mood and provide overall well-being. Additionally, exercise increases circulation and helps enhance the quality of sleep.

Aim to get at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity daily, such as walking, swimming, jogging, or cycling. Or, if you prefer, take up an active hobby like yoga or dance classes for more enjoyable exercise.

4. Stay Hydrated

Water is essential for our bodies to function correctly and can help reduce stress and fatigue during the holidays. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water each day, or more if you’re active or live in a hot climate.

In addition to plain water, herbal teas are an excellent way to stay hydrated while taking advantage of their calming effects. Some herbs like chamomile, lavender, and lemon balm are known for their calming properties and can help reduce stress levels.

5. Eat Nutrient-Rich Foods

Eating a nutrient-dense diet is essential for reducing stress during the holidays. Eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables will provide your body with the vitamins and minerals it needs to stay healthy and cope with stress.

Fiber-rich foods like whole grains, nuts, and seeds are also beneficial for reducing holiday stress as they help regulate blood sugar levels, which can improve mood and energy levels. And try to limit processed and sugary foods as much as possible, as these can contribute to feelings of fatigue or irritability.

6. Connect With Friends And Family

Socializing can be beneficial for reducing stress during the holidays. Spending time with friends, family, or even your pet can help lift your mood and bring comfort and security in difficult times.

Try to make plans with friends or family whenever possible, even if it’s a virtual hangout on a video call. Or, if you’re feeling extra brave, plan an outdoor activity with your social bubble to get some fresh air and enjoy the holiday season safely.

Final Thoughts

The holidays can be stressful for many people, and it’s essential to find ways to cope with the busyness, expectations, and emotions that come with this time of year. Taking care of your mind and body through these six tips will help reduce stress levels during the holiday season. If you ever feel overwhelmed or need extra support, don’t hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional or your doctor. They will be able to provide additional advice and resources that can help you manage stress during the holidays.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS