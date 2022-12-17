December 17, 2022
Local News

Grief Workshops in 2023 to Include Winter Walks and Yoga

From walking an indoor labyrinth to combining yoga and art to express new beginnings, Chesapeake Life Center is offering creative programs for adults to find a path to healing from grief in the new year.

  • Labyrinth Workshop  Join other grievers for an indoors winter labyrinth walk where you will be invited to reflect on the season of winter and the meaning of the winding path for your personal healing. For those grieving the loss of a special person, the labyrinth can be a metaphor for grief’s journey but also a place where the griever can find quietude and calm. The workshop will be held at Brookfield United Methodist Church, 12806 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The cost is $10.
  • Pet Loss Workshop – This is a free program for adults mourning the loss of a beloved pet. It will include a welcome, a time to share individual stories, an introduction to the grief process, an art activity to honor your beloved pet, brainstorming and suggestions for healthy coping. This workshop is sponsored by Perfect Pet Resort and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23 at their location at 840 W. Bay Front Road, Lothian, Maryland. Registration for this free program is required and can be completed atwww.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-sponsored-by-perfect-pet-resort-tickets-470642553547
  • Walking Through Grief — Join other grievers for a free midwinter slow walk through one of the lovely parks in Prince George’s County. This walk will focus on developing awareness of one’s natural surroundings and how this can help in coping with loss. There will be time for discussion and reflection. This walk is for all fitness levels on an easy trail. The walk will not take place in inclement weather or temperatures below freezing. It will take place at Lake Artemesia Park, 8200 55th Ave., College Park, Maryland, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
  • Golden Healing Retreat — For many, grief leaves us feeling shattered and broken. Through grief work and healing after a significant loss, grievers can begin to rebuild and redefine ourselves. During this nurturing yoga and expressive arts retreat, participants will engage in yin yoga followed by the cathartic process of smashing ceramics and using the broken pieces to create something new in the form of a mosaic project. The retreat will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland, as well as at the Yoga Barn, 44 W. Earleigh Heights Road, Severna Park, Maryland. The cost is $50.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Registration is required. Except for the Pet Loss Workshop, people can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

