Week 16 Monday Night Football: Chargers vs. Colts Odds & Betting Trends

As of December 23, the Chargers are 4-point road favorites and the total is set at 45.5 points. The Chargers and Colts moneyline odds are -200 and +170, respectively.

Sitting at 8-6, the Los Angeles Chargers are in a position to make their first playoff appearance since the 2018-2019 season. This would also be just the second postseason trip in the last 10 seasons for the Chargers.

The Colts, on the other hand, were officially eliminated from playoff contention thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Oh yeah, and there’s also the 33-point collapse to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Indianapolis has recently placed star running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve and announced Nick Foles will be under center for this matchup.

Here are some betting trends and stats you can consider when placing your Monday Night Football bets for Chargers-Colts:

The Los Angeles Chargers have the fifth-best percentage against the spread (ATS) this season with a record of 8-5-1

The Chargers have an away record ATS of 5-2 overall and are 3-1 as an away favorite

The Colts have been slightly better ATS compared to their overall record (4-9-1) at 6-8

Indy is 3-3 ATS at home and 2-0 ATS as home underdogs

Chargers games have favored the Under, going 8-5-1 (61.5%)

Colts games have also struggled to hit the Over, favoring the Under with a record of 9-5 (64.3%)

Chargers vs. Colts Prediction: Chargers -4 (-115)

The Chargers should cover this game in a situation where they’re simply the better team from top to bottom.

Defensively, Los Angeles should be getting stud safety Derwin James back into the lineup. It also helps that the Chargers will be going up against Nick Foles — who will be making just his second start in the past two years. They also get to avoid Jonathan Taylor at running back.

Last week, the Colts’ defense took advantage of turnovers in building their eventually-blown 33-point lead. Those opportunities aren’t likely to arise, as the Chargers have the seventh-lowest turnover percentage at 9%.

Justin Herbert is averaging just under 280 passing yards per game on the road and has thrown 12 of his 21 touchdowns away from SoFi. The Colts’ run defense has been giving up production in the last four games, to the tune of 156 yards per game. Indy has also allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to running backs, which does not bode well going up against Austin Ekeler. The Chargers superstar leads all running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

