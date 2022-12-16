Free Military Bowl Tickets Available to Active Service Members and Families

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that complimentary tickets are available for service members and their families to attend the 2022 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, featuring the UCF Knights and Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, December 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Service members can request up to six complimentary game tickets each by visiting usometro.org/militarybowl. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Active Duty, Active Reservists, and Active National Guard Service Members and their military dependents are eligible for the tickets.

Tickets for Troops sponsors include Peraton, 3M, DRB, MTI, Next Gen, and Skydio.

Complimentary tickets also are available for service members, veterans, and Gold Star Families through Vet Tix. Visit vettix.com to request tickets. Duke University is a supporting partner of this program.

“We welcome the nation’s brave service members to the Military Bowl and look forward to hosting them, their families, and friends on gameday,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are fortunate to have so many strong and valued partners who share our commitment to the nation’s service members and help us make Tickets for Troops a vital part of the Military Bowl experience.”

Additionally, police, fire, EMTs, and nurses can receive tickets through 1st Tix at 1sttix.org.

Tickets for the 2022 Military Bowl are on sale now at militarybowl.org/tickets. Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

