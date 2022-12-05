Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Employee Locked in Freezer During Annapolis Main Street Robbery

| December 05, 2022, 11:03 AM

An employee of an Annapolis Main Street eatery was locked in a freezer during a robbery this weekend.

The Annapolis Police are investigating the incident that occurred just before closing time on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

At approximately 1:20 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to a business located in the 100 block of Main Street for a reported robbery.

When officers arrived they spoke to the victim who was an employee of the business who advised that a subject entered the business and demanded money from the cash register and safe.

The suspect was not able to gain access to the safe or register at which time he locked the victim in a walk-in freezer and took her purse. The suspect fled the area and was not located.

