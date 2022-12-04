Elementary School Artwork, Winter Wonderland, to be Displayed at Mall Through New Year

Artwork from elementary students across Anne Arundel County will be showcased at Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Elementary Winter Wonderland Art Exhibit beginning this week at Westfield Annapolis Mall, the school system’s Visual Arts Office announced.

The elementary winter-themed artwork will be on display through January 4, 2023. The exhibit will proudly feature the work of approximately 300 students and will can be seen in the mall’s corridor between The Container Store and Build-A-Bear.

The subject matter ranges from vibrant snowy scenes, penguins, and snowmen to abstract snowflake designs. A variety of mediums – including tempera and watercolor paint, paper collage, and mixed media – will be showcased.

Westfield Annapolis Mall staff and customers have repeatedly remarked that they look forward to the return of the exhibit every year because they consider the work by student artists was exemplary.

