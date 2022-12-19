Driver Arrested, Passenger Dies in Annapolis DUI Crash

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed the passenger in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening.
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision.
A 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road, approaching eastbound Route 665, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The front-seat passenger, identified as Russell Dandridge, 58, of Annapolis, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver of the Volvo was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.