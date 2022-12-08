DraftKings Vs. FanDuel: Which Maryland Sportsbook Is Better?

Now that Maryland sports betting is in full swing with online sportsbooks, a common question might surface if you’re planning to place bets in the state. Which is better: DraftKings or FanDuel?

The two sportsbooks have been locked in a fierce rivalry since the earliest days of Daily Fantasy Sports. The contentious battle for sports betting supremacy erupted even further with the advent of legal sports betting following the downfall of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018. DraftKings and FanDuel are often two of the first sportsbooks to go live in any newly legal market. Maryland is no different. The two rivals were among the first online sportsbooks to launch in Maryland, alongside other competitors like BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet.

Below, we’ll compare DraftKings and FanDuel across a few key categories. Spoiler alert: neither sportsbook is distinctly “better,” and it’s actually beneficial to use both, but we’ll get to that.

FanDuel Vs. DraftKings Opening Bonus Comparison

FanDuel and DraftKings each offer a welcome bonus for Maryland sports bettors.

That’s not a typo. The sportsbooks quite literally offer the exact same bonus. The way it works is simple. When you place your first bet of $5 or more, you’ll get $200 in free bets. You still get the free bets even if your initial wager loses.

If you sign up for both sportsbooks, you can claim both bonuses. As you’ll start to see in the other categories, having both is actually better than choosing one or the other.

Odds & LinesDraftKings and FanDuel are two of the best oddsmakers available in Maryland, and they’ll often try to offer better lines than one another to get you to bet on their platforms. Let’s look at the odds for a Ravens-Broncos match-up to compare their lines. Note that this game will be over by the time you read this; we’re just using the odds as an example.

Broncos-Ravens Odds DraftKings Moneyline FanDuel Moneyline DraftKings Point Spread FanDuel Point Spread DraftKings Totals FanDuel Totals Broncos +330 +310 +9.5 (-110) +8.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) Ravens -410 -390 -9.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)

Small differences, but they make a big impact.

DraftKings has the better moneyline odds on the Broncos while FanDuel has the more valuable line on the Ravens. Same for the point spread. The 9.5-point spread at DraftKings favors the Broncos while FanDuel’s 8.5 is slightly better for the Ravens than the DK line.

Meanwhile, the totals lines are identical. Close calls like these are very common between sportsbooks, especially DraftKings and FanDuel. Because the odds can vary slightly, and thus give you a more advantageous line on one team over another, it’s beneficial to have both in your arsenal. If you only chose one sportsbook, you’d have to stick with the lines on offer there. When you have both, you can pit them against one another.

Markets & Available Bets

Here’s another category in which DraftKings Maryland and FanDuel MD are basically equals. They both offer the same array of sports to bet on, including the major leagues: NFL, NCAA, MLB, NHL, NBA, PGA, MLS, etc. Plus, they have international sports and more obscure leagues such as rugby, snooker, table tennis, and more.

The depth of bets available is impressive at both sites. On a given NFL game, you’re likely to find hundreds of markets at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

This category, like the others, doesn’t favor either sportsbook. Instead, it shows that they both have a wide variety to offer for bettors.

User Experience

I’m going to sound like a broken record here, but again…DraftKings and FanDuel both offer top-notch user experience. They both have apps available for iOS and Android plus desktop betting. The menus are intuitive, it’s easy to find what you’re looking for, and the customer service is great. Not much to report here, because neither sportsbook can truly trump the other in this regard.

Putting It All Together

So what does it all mean? If you’ve been following along, you’ll realize that DraftKings and FanDuel are better used as two sides of the same coin. They can offer users plenty without cannibalizing each other. In fact, having both Maryland sportsbooks can be to your benefit, if you’re shopping around for the best odds.

If you want to take it a step further, you can sign up for all of Maryland’s sportsbooks, giving yourself even more points of comparison and welcome bonuses.

