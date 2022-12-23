Bettors in the Old Line State can get $200 in free bets with our click-to-claim DraftKings Maryland promo code.

With 11 matchups scheduled for Week 16’s packed slate of NFL Saturday games, there is plenty of Christmas Eve betting action to get in on. Free bet credits are a perfect Christmas present from one of the best sports betting apps in Maryland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DraftKings Maryland bonus offer and how to claim it.

How to Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly With DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

DraftKings offers one of our favorite Maryland sportsbook bonuses. Users receive the $200 in free bets right away and the offer is super simple to claim. There is no DraftKings MD promo code required to enter throughout the sign-up process. When you sign up using our exclusive DraftKings MD promo link, the offer will be automatically applied to your account.

Follow the steps outlined below to start your betting journey with DK Maryland.

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website. Click “Sign Me Up”. Create a username and provide the required personal information, such as your address and date of birth. Deposit at least $5. Place a $5 wager on any available DraftKings market. Receive $200 in free bets instantly!

The best part of the DraftKings Maryland promo is the low commitment cost and the fact you get your free bets instantly. This means you can place your first $5 bet on one of the early games and have your free bets ready to wager with for the rest of the day (and beyond).

When the $200 in free bets hit your account, DraftKings will deposit them as eight $25 credits. These are the key details to know when using your free bet credits:

Your credits will expire and be removed from your account if not used within seven days.

Any wagers won using a free bet will not include the $25 wager back in your winnings.

The free bet credits must be used in full and cannot be split across multiple wagers.

Bets to Consider for Week 16 NFL Saturday

When it comes to using free bet credits on any mobile sportsbook, a good strategy is to find wagers with longer odds that you feel good about. Because you won’t receive the initial wager amount back as part of your winnings, going with “safe” bets results in fairly low payouts.

For example, if you use a $25 free bet credit on the Buffalo Bills moneyline (ML) against the Chicago Bears at -360 odds, a win would return less than $7.

In order to unlock more enticing odds, it’s good to bet on some surefire underdogs or even make small parlay bets. Here are some you can consider for the Saturday Week 16 NFL action.

Moneyline Favorites: Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals

Combining these three moneyline favorites into a parlay gets us to +198 odds, as of December 22.

Buffalo is the heaviest favorite of the bunch and for good reason. The only threat for Chicago is Justin Fields and fortunately for the Bills, their run defense has been strong all year long. Add in the wind hampering the passing game even further and Buffalo will be able to stack the box and key in on Fields.

After starting their season 6-1, the New York Giants have faltered to record of 8-5-1 heading into Week 16. The Vikings are tied for the best home record at 7-1 where they are averaging nearly 390 yards of total offense and 27 points per game. This doesn’t bode well for a Giants defense allowing the fifth-most yards per play. All of this sounds like the Vikings’ spread should be in play, but the Giants actually have the best record against the spread on the road at 4-1.

The Bengals will visit Foxborough as three-point favorites. The Patriots defense should hold the Bengals offense in check, as New England has had one of the stronger defensive units all year, so it’d be smart to avoid the spread. Cincinnati will likely come out of this with a victory, however, because the New England offense has been middling at best.

Using a $25 free bet here will offer a potential payout of $49.67.

Points Total Parlay: Bengals/Patriots Under 41.5, Lions/Panthers Under 44.5

Both the Bengals and Patriots rank in the bottom 10 in terms of points allowed per game, at 20.6 and 19.2, respectively. New England ranks second in overall defensive DVOA, allowing just 4.9 yards per play — tied for the fourth-fewest. When it comes to betting the Over/Under with these teams, their combined record is 11-16-1 in favor of the Over. This means 57% of their games have gone Under the point total set for each game.

The Panthers have been a dumpster fire all year with a revolving door of third-tier quarterbacks under center. Offensively, they are averaging the ninth-fewest yards per play and are just one of nine teams to average fewer than 20 points per game. Carolina’s most consistent threat has been its run game, but even that has fallen off in recent weeks following the departure of superstar Christian McCaffrey. This doesn’t set up well against the Detroit Lions who have absolutely shut down opposing running games over the past few weeks. In their past five contests, the Lions have allowed just 84 total rushing yards per game.

While Detroit is tied for the fifth-most points per game at 26.4, they have only averaged 18.7 across their six away games. As bad as Carolina has been this year, the defense has been respectable.

Parlaying these two Unders comes out to +249 odds at the time of this writing, which would offer a win of $62.38 when using a $25 free bet credit.

Best of luck with NFL Saturday betting using our click-to-claim DraftKings Maryland promo code!

