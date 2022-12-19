Maryland sportsbooks are now live and taking online bets. DraftKings is one of several online sports betting sites available to bettors in the Old Line State.

In time for a Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Back Packers, you can get in on DraftKings Maryland’s excellent welcome bonus for a limited time: bet $5, get $200 free.

No DraftKings Maryland promo code is needed to get the bonus. You can use our exclusive click-to-claim DraftKings sign-up link to join the sportsbook with the bonus automatically applied to your account.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: How It Works

The DraftKings Maryland promo is simple to claim. When you sign up for the platform — with our DraftKings link — and bet $5, you’ll get $200 in free bets. And in reality, it basically is that simple. There are just a few things to keep in mind.

First off, your initial bet of at least $5 doesn’t need to be a winner. Whether it wins or loses, you’ll get $200 in free bets. So you don’t need to sweat over picking a correct wager in this case.

The second thing to note is how free bets work. Let’s say you place a real-money wager of $10 on odds of +150. That bet would pay $25, accounting for your $10 wager and $15 in winnings.

With a free bet, though, you only get the winnings. So a $10 free bet on odds of +150 would pay $15. You wouldn’t get the initial $10 free bet back within your winnings.

Keep that in mind as you claim the DraftKings bonus and plot your betting strategy for the free bets.

How to Sign Up for DraftKings Maryland

To get the bonus, you can follow these easy steps:

Click our link to head to DraftKings Maryland. Select Maryland as your state. Follow the sign-up prompts, providing the requested information. Make a deposit and place a first bet of at least $5. Receive $200 in free bets.

It’s a simple process overall. We also recommend downloading the DraftKings app for future use. Mobile betting has many advantages.

DraftKings MD: Betting on Rams vs. Packers

Week 15 is a make-or-break situation for many teams in the NFL. Monday Night Football pits the Los Angeles Rams, who are very nearly out of contention, against the on-the-bubble Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay enters the matchup as a fairly heavy betting favorite. What’s the best bet here?

Green Bay Packers -7 (-105)

The Packers’ point spread seems like a safe play for Monday Night Football in Week 15. The Rams are all but eliminated from playoff contention. The defending Super Bowl champs are missing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receiver Cooper Kupp — likely for the remainder of the season. Though the Rams eked out a last-minute win against the Raiders last week, we don’t like their chances against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The Packers are coming off a big win against the Bears and a bye week that followed. Taking down their rivals and then getting a week of rest means we’ll probably see a refreshed and strong Packers squad take the field against the ailing Rams. The point spread accounts for a touchdown and an extra point, but we don’t foresee that being an issue for the fired-up Packers.

