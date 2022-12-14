Draftkings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for France vs. Morocco

Maryland sports betting is thriving now that it’s been live and legal for a handful of weeks.

The Old Line state introduced online sports betting at the perfect time. The NFL season is in full swing. The NHL and NBA campaigns are gearing up. And the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is quickly approaching its highly-contested final matchup.

At Maryland sportsbooks, lucrative welcome bonuses are available to bettors who want to sign up and place wagers. Draftkings Sportsbook is one such betting platform that’s offering a bonus of $200 in free bets when you sign up and place a wager of at least $5 — with our click-to-claim DraftKings Maryland promo code.

Soccer fans can use the DraftKings MD bonus to bet on the World Cup semifinal match this Wednesday, December 14. The contest pits France vs. underdogs Morocco, the first-ever African team to make a World Cup semifinal.

Bet $5, get $200 in free bets at DraftKings Maryland -> Click To Claim

Draftkings MD Promo Code: What You Need to Know

First, you don’t actually need a DraftKings Maryland promo code. All you need to do is click our sign-up link and you’ll automatically get the bonus offer applied to your new account.

The way it works is simple. Sign up and place your first bet ($5 or more) at DraftKings Maryland. You’ll get $200 in free bets as a result. It doesn’t matter whether your initial $5+ wager wins. Simply placing the bet is enough to get you $200 in free bets.

Free bets can be used to wager on any market at DraftKings sportsbook, including the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco. When you use free bets, you’ll only receive the winnings rather than the winnings plus your original wager. For example, if you used a $100 free bet on odds of +125 and won, you’d get $125 as your total payout. A real-money wager on the same odds would pay $225 ($125 in winnings, plus your original $100 bet).

How To Sign Up For DraftKings Maryland

To create your DraftKings sportsbook account, follow these steps:

Head to the DraftKings desktop site by clicking our exclusive link. Start the sign-up process by selecting Maryland as your state. Follow the prompts and provide the requested information (name, date of birth, address, email, etc.). Make a deposit. Place your first wager of $5 or more. Download the app for your mobile device (from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store).

Once you do this, DraftKings will grant you $200 in free bets!

World Cup Semifinal Betting: France vs. Morocco

Maryland soccer fans can use the DraftKings bonus for World Cup betting. We’re nearing the end of the 2022 tournament with France and Morocco vying for a spot in Sunday’s final match.

France vs. Morocco: France Moneyline (-190)

Morocco making the World Cup final would be one heck of a Cinderella story. The team bested Portugal in a 1-0 quarterfinal upset, catapulting them to the semifinals.

The French side, meanwhile, defeated England in a contentious match that ended with a close 2-1 final score.

France are the favorites to overcome Morocco and earn a slot in a second consecutive World Cup final. If “Les Bleus” were to win, they’d be the first team to defend a World Cup championship since Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 repeat. As it stands, France’s path to the finals seems clear. Morocco enters the match as heavy underdogs at +600. The France moneyline still has value at -190, but it could drop as game time nears. Whether Morocco’s moxie and momentum will allow the team to hold France at bay is a tricky question to answer. If you think it’s possible, the “draw” line might be a better option for you, at +300.

Based on the decisive victories and close-call closeouts from the French end of things, though, we like the France moneyline most of any bet on this slate.

Click to bet on France vs. Morocco at DraftKings Maryland today

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

